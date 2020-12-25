Elysium (ELS) Price Down 95.2% Over Last Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00501772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

