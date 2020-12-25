Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.80. Eltek shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 9,586 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

