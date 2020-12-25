Elitium One Day Trading Volume Tops $189,780.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Elitium token can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00012593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $90.13 million and approximately $189,780.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00682732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00180795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00368264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00100158 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

