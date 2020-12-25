Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Elis stock remained flat at $$12.80 during trading hours on Friday. Elis has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

