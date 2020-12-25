Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading Down 7.8%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

