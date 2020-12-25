Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elementis in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Elementis stock remained flat at $$1.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

