Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0051 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.54 million and $223,127.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,220,637,895 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

