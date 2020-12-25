Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.58

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and $1.83 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00006493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004366 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002017 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001337 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000111 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

