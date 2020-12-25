Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $7.20. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 6,067 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

