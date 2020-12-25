Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

EDIT opened at $83.53 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $17,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

