Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $132,234.94 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 141.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $138,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

