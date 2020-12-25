easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,000 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Davy Research lowered easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 842.31 ($11.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 782.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 647.73. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased a total of 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

