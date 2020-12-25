East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

