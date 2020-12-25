Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.94

Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $292.94 and traded as high as $339.20. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 21,902 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £68.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 330.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.26.

In related news, insider Brian Finlayson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £83,250 ($108,766.66).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

