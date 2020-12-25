Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Trading Up 0.8%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 9,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 79,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

About Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

