DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $814,661.98 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $814,661.98 and $11,212.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00026816 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004860 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

