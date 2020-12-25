Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Trading 3.8% Higher

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 648 ($8.47). Approximately 65,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 365,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £895.34 million and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 632.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 557.47.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total value of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

