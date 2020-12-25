DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post sales of $53.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the lowest is $52.50 million. DMC Global posted sales of $86.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $225.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.55 million to $226.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.50 million, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $263.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti started coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 33,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,138. The company has a market capitalization of $650.20 million, a PE ratio of -112.84, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. DMC Global has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.21.

In other DMC Global news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

