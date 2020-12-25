Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $460.28 and last traded at $462.35. Approximately 5,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.34.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

