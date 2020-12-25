Digitex City Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00324901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00031498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.