Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

