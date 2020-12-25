Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

DGII stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

