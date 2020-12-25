Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

FANG opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

