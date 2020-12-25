Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

DVN opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $1,933,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

