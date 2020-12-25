Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 5,135,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 1,361,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 666,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

