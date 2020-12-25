Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 363,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 369,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,055,172 shares of company stock worth $24,373,717. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,795,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

