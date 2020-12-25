DeFi Bids Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $1.63 million and $37,639.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00665700 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00161212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00353690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00096090 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 48,014,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,472 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

DeFi Bids Token Trading

DeFi Bids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

