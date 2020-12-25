Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $181,619.28

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $181,619.28 and $11,976.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00316176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.