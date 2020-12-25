DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% Over Last Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

