Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of DRI opened at $117.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

