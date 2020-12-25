Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €58.52 ($68.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.79 ($70.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,017.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.