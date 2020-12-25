DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $24.26 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $390.49 million, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

