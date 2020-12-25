Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.79. 543,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 198,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$78.96 million and a PE ratio of -66.67.

About Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in Nevada.

