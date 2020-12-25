CVR Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 163 put options.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $14.66 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVI. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,365 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 471,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $1,792,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

