CVR Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 163 put options.
Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $14.66 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,365 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 471,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $1,792,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
