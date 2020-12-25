Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 2,819,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,321,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $467.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

