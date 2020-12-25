Curio Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Curio has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $24,226.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curio

Curio is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars.

