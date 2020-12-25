Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Virtusa worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth $18,015,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth $9,562,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth $9,330,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.