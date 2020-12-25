Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 349.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 137,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 193.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $917.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.16. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

