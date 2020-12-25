Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 360,831 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,831 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.