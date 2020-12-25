Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,498 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 146.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $399.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $489.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

