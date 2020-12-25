Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,467 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,877,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,649,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

