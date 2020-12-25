Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.