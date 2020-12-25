Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $724.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

