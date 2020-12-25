CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Trading 0.4% Higher

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €52.00 ($61.18) and last traded at €51.70 ($60.82). Approximately 54,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.50 ($60.59).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVD. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.25 ($49.71).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,976.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

