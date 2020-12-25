Cryptrust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Cryptrust has a market cap of $14,513.02 and approximately $24.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00136613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00687033 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00180308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00371367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp

Cryptrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

