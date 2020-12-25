CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $71,897.99

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $71,897.99 and $100.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00135631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00684297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00139726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00362493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00099605 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

