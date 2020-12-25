CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

CRY opened at $23.53 on Friday. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $914.31 million, a PE ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 1.45.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CryoLife’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CryoLife by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,205 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CryoLife by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in CryoLife by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

