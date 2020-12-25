CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 470.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

