Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $51,024,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 153.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after acquiring an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 12.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.