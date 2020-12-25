Critical Comparison: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) versus Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Security Federal alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Security Federal and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 14.69% 7.13% 0.68% Lakeland Bancorp 20.64% 7.75% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $46.03 million 1.98 $7.79 million N/A N/A Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 2.24 $70.67 million $1.43 8.78

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Security Federal on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company operates 52 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck, and Waldwick; and 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.